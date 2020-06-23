App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 17th consecutive day

The petrol price in Delhi was hiked by 20 paise to Rs 79.76 per litre, while the diesel rate were increased to Rs 79.40 per litre.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Petrol price on June 23 was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 55 paise per litre as oil companies increased prices for the 17th day in a row.

The hike in fuel prices on June 23 took the cumulative increase to a steep Rs 8.5 per litre for petrol and Rs 10.01 per litre for diesel.

The petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 79.76 per litre from Rs 79.56, while the diesel rate were increased to Rs 79.40 per litre, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Close

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.

The 17th daily increase in rates, since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs. Petrol price too is at a two-year high.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:51 am

tags #diesel price #India #Petrol price

