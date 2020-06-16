Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 10th consecutive day

Fuel prices have been raised for the 10th day in a row, with the cost of petrol and diesel hiked by 47 paise and 57 paise per litre respectively.

In Delhi, the cost of petrol is Rs 76.73 per litre and the price of diesel is Rs 75.19 per litre.

In 10 hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 5.47 per litre and diesel by Rs 5.8 a litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

The increase in petrol and diesel price on June 16 marks the 10th straight day of rise in rates since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

State-run oil companies Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers adjusted them against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of fall in international oil prices.

