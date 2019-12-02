you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ayodhya Verdict: Petition seeking review of judgement filed in Supreme Court

In the plea, Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq, said it must be noted that the review petitioner is not challenging the entire judgement

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A petition seeking review of the Supreme Court of India (SC)'s November 9 judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case was filed in the apex court on December 2. The top court had granted the 2.7 acre land to deity Ram Lalla.

Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq, filed the review petition saying that the judgement suffers from "errors apparent on record and warrants a review under Article 137 of the Constitution of India".

Rashidi is president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind. The review plea said that the apex court in an attempt to balance the reliefs between the parties, condoned illegalities of the Hindu parties and allotted alternate land admeasuring five acres to the Muslim parties, which was neither pleaded nor prayed for by the Muslim parties.

Close

In the petition, Rashidi said it must be noted that the review petitioner is not challenging the entire judgement.

related news

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Ayodhya #Ayodhya verdict #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Supreme Court

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...