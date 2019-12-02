Ayodhya Verdict: Petition seeking review of judgement filed in Supreme Court

A petition seeking review of the Supreme Court of India (SC)'s November 9 judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case was filed in the apex court on December 2. The top court had granted the 2.7 acre land to deity Ram Lalla.

Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq, filed the review petition saying that the judgement suffers from "errors apparent on record and warrants a review under Article 137 of the Constitution of India".

Rashidi is president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind. The review plea said that the apex court in an attempt to balance the reliefs between the parties, condoned illegalities of the Hindu parties and allotted alternate land admeasuring five acres to the Muslim parties, which was neither pleaded nor prayed for by the Muslim parties.

In the petition, Rashidi said it must be noted that the review petitioner is not challenging the entire judgement.