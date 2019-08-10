App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Petition in SC seeking removal of restrictions on media in J&K

Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, has sought directions for restoration of all modes of communication to enable the media to function in Jammu and Kashmir.

A petition was on August 10 filed by an editor of a prominent daily from Jammu and Kashmir in the Supreme Court seeking removal of restrictions imposed on working of journalists in J&K after scrapping of provisions of Article 370.



The editor in the petition said she is seeking a direction for the Centre and the administration of Jammu and Kashmir to immediately relax all restrictions on freedom of movement of journalists and media personnel in Kashmir and some districts of Jammu.

The direction was sought in order to enable media personnel to practise their profession and exercise their right to report in furtherance of their rights under Article 14, 19 (1) (a) and 19 (1) (g) and 21 of the Constitution as well as the right to know of the residents of the Kashmir Valley, the petition said.

First Published on Aug 10, 2019 05:11 pm

tags #Article 370 #India

