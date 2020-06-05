App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pet parents hire private jet, costing Rs 1.6 lakh per seat, to reunite with stranded fur babies

The private jet has been booked by pet parents of two Shih Tzus, one Golden Retriever and one Lady Pheasant bird

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Pet parents in Mumbai may soon hire a private jet to fly in their fur babies from Delhi. Just like humans, several pets were left stranded after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown and restricted movement.

Many who left for their hometown, leaving their pets behind, may soon be reunited. A private jet has been booked by pet parents of two Shih Tzus, one Golden Retriever and one Lady Pheasant bird. However, at least two more pets are required for the ride to be viable.

"One seat in a private jet costs Rs 1.6 lakh and the price would be higher if we do not find six passengers," Deepika Singh, entrepreneur and cyber-security researcher, told Mumbai Mirror.

Close

"After a few of my friends hired a charter flight to travel to Goa, I realised that the same could be done for vulnerable groups like senior citizens and pets, who are otherwise transported via cargo shipments," she said.

related news

"I got in touch with Rahul Muchhal of Accretion Aviation and we worked out a private jet that could transport canines, cat, birds and other pets," Singh added.

Mucchal said Accretion Aviation has been organising charter flights since May 25, when the Civil Aviation Ministry allowed resumption of domestic flights.

The flight, however, can take off only after all six seats are booked.

"We are waiting for two more passengers. These charter flights can accommodate nearly 75 kg per passenger. Since this time the passengers are tiny pets, many more could fit in," Singh said

"No special arrangement is required, except that pets have to be caged," Mucchal said, adding that COVID-19 protocol will be followed for pets as well as a human attendant.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 06:03 pm

tags #Civil Aviation Ministry #coronavirus #Delhi #India #mumbai

