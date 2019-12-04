App
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 06:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Personal Data Protection Bill proposes penalty of up to Rs 15 cr on erring cos

As per the Bill, critical data has to be mandatorily stored in India, while sensitive data can be processed outside with explicit consent of data owner.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Companies may face a penalty of up to Rs 15 crore or 4 per cent of global turnover for major violations under the proposed Personal Data Protection law, which was approved by the Cabinet on December 4, according to official sources. The Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session.

"In case of major violations, Personal Data Protection Bill proposes penalty of up to Rs 15 crore or 4 per cent of global turnover (whichever is higher). For minor violation, penalty of Rs 5 crore or 2 per cent of global turnover is proposed," a source said.

"Data privacy law exempts processing of data without consent in case of issues around sovereignty, national security, court order etc," the source said.

First Published on Dec 4, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Data privacy #India

