Personal Data Protection Bill | Aadhaar data privacy concerns have been addressed, assures Ashwini Vaishnaw

Representative image (Source: Getty)

In the first response from the government on a Parliament panel report on the Personal Data Protection Bill, the Centre has said that concerns on the Aadhaar card have already been addressed during the Supreme Court proceedings.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) said: "The Government of India is committed to protecting data privacy. The Personal Data Protection regime will further strengthen the legal framework."

Defending the controversial decision to keep government agencies outside the purview of the law, the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, has stated that a “secure nation alone provides the atmosphere which ensures personal liberty and privacy of an individual”, reported by The Hindu. The clause has reportedly been retained by the parliamentary committee after making minor changes.

Notably, the report on the Bill, on which the committee has been deliberating since 2019, was adopted on November 22.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that it will be “improper to comment on the JPC; they will be presenting the Bill to Parliament, and I will comment only after it is tabled."

He also refused to comment on dissent within the parliamentary committee citing parliamentary privilege and protocols.