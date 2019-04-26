App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

PepsiCo proposes settlement to Gujarat potato farmers sued by it

Nine farmers from Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts are being sued by PepsiCo for allegedly growing a variety of potatoes for which it has claimed Plant Variety Protection (PVP) rights.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Food and beverages giant PepsiCo on April 26 offered to settle lawsuits against four farmers who it has dragged to court for allegedly illegally growing a variety of potatoes "registered" by the company.

Nine farmers from Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts are being sued by PepsiCo for allegedly growing a variety of potatoes for which it has claimed Plant Variety Protection (PVP) rights.

During a hearing in the commercial court here Friday, the firm offered to settle the dispute if the farmers gave an undertaking to purchase this specific variety of seeds from the company and thereafter sell the potato produced to it.

Senior counsel Anand Yagnik, who appeared for the four farmers of Sabarkantha district, told the court he will discuss this settlement proposal with the farmers and inform the court about the outcome during the next hearing.

related news

Commercial Court Judge M C Tyagi Friday extended its previous order restricting these farmers from using the patented seeds till the next hearing, which was kept for June 12.

The multinational giant has sought damages of Rs 1 crore from each of the four farmers in its suit filed at the commercial court in Ahmedabad, and Rs 20 lakh from each of the farmers sued at a district court in Modasa town of Aravalli district.

Two days ago, over 190 activists came out in support of these farmers and also requested the Union government to ask PepsiCo India to withdraw its "false" cases against Gujarat farmers.

In a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture, 194 signatories have sought financial aid and protection of rights of farmers who have been sued for growing and selling a potato variety called FC-5 potato, for which PepsiCo India Holdings claimed to have obtained "exclusive rights in the country in 2016".
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #PepsiCo

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Dabangg 3 clashes with Brahmastra: It's Salman Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor t ...

Yours Truly trailer: Soni Razdan, a seeker of love, warms our hearts

Exclusive: Salman Khan treated the team of Slow Motion with delicious ...

Avengers Endgame: Thanos snap hits Google, here’s what happened

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu sena names their favourite Avenge ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: Twinkle Khanna claims her sugar ...

Arjun Rampal's estranged wife Mehr Jesia reacts to Gabriella Demetriad ...

Singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP, dedicates a song to PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Aayush Sharma rallies for brother Aashray Sh ...

Five Realistic Technologies from Marvel Cinematic Universe that can Ch ...

P Chidambaram Called PM Modi's Style of Speaking 'Illeism', Here's Wha ...

SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal, Wife Harsimrat Kaur Declare Assets Worth Rs 1 ...

Action Will be Taken Against Those Spreading Fake News About Blasts, W ...

IPL 2019 | Dhoni Misses MI Clash Due to Fever

'Giriraj Singh Has Foot in Mouth Disease': Brinda Karat Slams BJP Lead ...

Kerala CM Hits Back at PM, Says Modi 'Spreading Fake Information' Abou ...

Jio Realme Youth Offer: Free 3GB Data, Unlimited Talk Time and More Fo ...

E-Buzz: Richa Talks Politics

Comment: Why Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to not contest against PM Mo ...

"It was humiliating," says IAS officer punished for allegedly searchin ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Consumers face post-election fuel price shock, economy could be hit

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Wall Street opens flat after mixed earnings, GDP data

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

Avengers: Endgame movie review — The Russo brothers give us a bonafi ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Muslim leaders in key accused Zahran Hashim’s home ...

Who is Mohammed Mohsin? Karnataka-cadre IAS officer who searched PM's ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Gorakhpur, caste equations set to complicate matte ...

Sensex soars 336 points to close above 39,000-mark, Nifty up at 11,754 ...

Asia Badminton Championships: Saina Nehwal wages losing battle as PV S ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Z ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.