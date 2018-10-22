App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

People's trust in CBI should continue: BJP

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi pointed out that there is also a report against its director Alok Verma, a reference to his deputy Asthana's complaint against him

PTI @moneycontrolcom

People's faith in an institution like the CBI should continue, the Bharatiya Janata Party said, as a row erupted over two top agency officials levelling corruption and other serious charges against each other.

Asked about the agency registering a case against its own special director Rakesh Asthana, BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi pointed out that there is also a report against its director Alok Verma, a reference to his deputy Asthana's complaint against him.

"There are two reports, one is against the director and another against the special director. We would like people's faith in the institution of the CBI to continue," she told reporters.

The central government will be putting forth its views on the matter, she said, adding that the party will speak on such a serious matter later.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 08:17 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.