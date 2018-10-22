People's trust in CBI should continue: BJP

People's faith in an institution like the CBI should continue, the Bharatiya Janata Party said, as a row erupted over two top agency officials levelling corruption and other serious charges against each other.

Asked about the agency registering a case against its own special director Rakesh Asthana, BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi pointed out that there is also a report against its director Alok Verma, a reference to his deputy Asthana's complaint against him.

"There are two reports, one is against the director and another against the special director. We would like people's faith in the institution of the CBI to continue," she told reporters.

The central government will be putting forth its views on the matter, she said, adding that the party will speak on such a serious matter later.