People with low immunity are affected by mucormycosis, says AIIMS director Randeep Guleria

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria (Image Source: ANI)

Those with low immunity are affected by mucormycosis, candida and sporogenous infections, AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria said on May 24.



People with low immunity are infected with mucormycosis, Candida & asporogenous infections. These fungi mainly found in sinuses, nose, bone around eyes & can enter brain. Occasionally found in lungs(pulmonary mucormycosis) or in gastrointestinal tract: Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS pic.twitter.com/eUWJjNzT85

— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

According to him, these fungi are mainly found in the sinuses, nose, and bone around the eyes and can enter the brain. It occasionally is found in the lungs, also known as pulmonary mucormycosis, or in the gastrointestinal tract, ANI reported.

Guleria also touched on post-COVID side effects. "There are a few symptoms that are seen post COVID. If the symptoms are seen for 4-12 weeks, it is called ongoing symptomatic COVID or post-acute COVID syndrome," he said.

If these symptoms persist for more than 12 weeks, it can be classified as a post-COVID syndrome, he said.

He also shed light on the existence of brain fog experienced by many patients post COVID-19. "There's another symptom generally termed as 'brain fog' on social media, seen in COVID recovered people. They find difficulty in concentration and suffer from insomnia and depression," Guleria said, adding that chronic fatigue will also require symptomatic treatment.