People will teach KCR a lesson for not keeping poll promises: Congress

The Congress in Telangana Thursday slammed caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's for his comments against the party and said people would teach him a lesson for not delivering on poll promises.

The party also said the matter of the Election Commission holding discussions with Rao, when revision of voters list is taking place, was something unheard of and it should be taken seriously, Telangana PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

"Is the Election Commission in match fixing with him (KCR). Before dissolving the assembly what was Election Commission speaking to him," Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked.

"This definitely creates suspicion as to what the Central Election Commission is doing. Because on September 1, they ordered a revision of voters list of Telangana and the due process was to end on January 1, 2019.

After that the chief minister says he spoke to the CEC and they are going to conduct elections," Reddy told reporters in New Delhi.

Rao at a press meet said he spoke to the CEC and the Election Commission before he dissolved the Assembly, Reddy said.

"I am sure the Election Commission has a lot to answer for because if a chief minister is saying before dissolving the assembly he spoke to the CEC and the Election Commission what is he speaking to them and what are they speaking to him," he said.

Reddy said the next elections would not be about "Congress versus TRS. "But it will be KCR family versus people of Telangana."

"The people of Telangana will teach a befitting lesson to KCR for not delivering on his election promises," he said. Congress is ready for the polls anytime and it will emerge victorious, he added.

Reddy slammed Rao for his remarks against the Congress and describing the party as the "biggest enemy and villain number one" of the state.

"Repeatedly he (KCR) has been talking about growth of revenue of Telangana state. This year Telangana is number one in liquor sales and the only state in the country to have more than Rs 20,000 crore liquor sales," Reddy said.

Hitting out at the KCR government, he alleged that the biggest loot in the country in independent India has happened in Telangana in the last four-and-half years.

Reddy slammed Rao for his statement on the state's drinking water scheme Mission Bhagiratha to provide piped water supply to every household, saying not more than 5 percent houses have been covered under the scheme.

"In December 2014, KCR himself announced in the assembly that if drinking water does not reach every household through taps in three years he would not contest elections till today not even 5 percent houses have been covered," Reddy said.