App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

People will not let PM Modi attack Constitution, suppress voice of 'Bharat Mata': Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader was addressing the "Satyagraha for unity", a protest march against the citizenship amendment law and the NRC and for expressing solidarity with the youth and students protesting against it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 23 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to spread hatred and break the country, but warned that the people will not let him attack the Constitution and suppress the voice of "Bharat Mata". Gandhi said Modi's organisation has taught him how to break the country and spread hatred and he was "number one in doing so".

The Congress leader was addressing the "Satyagraha for unity", a protest march against the citizenship amendment law and the NRC and for expressing solidarity with the youth and students protesting against it.

Gandhi alleged that PM Modi should tell the country why he is suppressing voice of students and why they are not getting jobs.

Close

"What our enemies could not do, is now being done by Narendra Modi to stall the country's progress. You could not provide jobs and destroyed the economy, which was our strength, and that is why you are hiding behind hate," Gandhi said while hitting out at PM Modi.

related news

"Country will not let you attack Constitution, suppress voice of 'Bharat Mata'," he said while taking a dig at PM Modi.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 09:30 pm

tags #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.