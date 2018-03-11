App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 11, 2018 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

People will lose trust in politicians if disruptions continue in Parliament: Naidu

He also expressed concern over lack of quorum in the House and said that he had to press the quorum bell on several occasions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lamenting frequent disruptions in parliamentary proceedings, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today warned that if the tend continued, the people would lose trust in politicians.

He also expressed concern over lack of quorum in the House and said that he had to press the quorum bell on several occasions.

The responsibility of having a quorum lay with the government as well as the opposition, Naidu said at the concluding session of a two-day conference of MPs and MLAs in the Central Hall of Parliament.

"All is not well that ends up in the Well (of the House)," he said referring to the washout of the first week of the second part of the Budget Session due to disruptions.

related news

He cautioned that if the trend continued, the "people would lose their trust" in lawmakers and the political class.

The vice president said if the legislatures do not provide a solution to the problems faced by the people, then they would be failing in their duty.

Noting that issues cannot be settled on the basis of numbers alone, he said the opposition should have its say and the government should have its way. This is the only way forward, he said.

Naidu was also of the view that "talk out" or "walk out" should be the only options available in a legislature.

He urged the governments to increase the number of days legislatures meet in a year.

In his address, he hoped that a political consensus would soon emerge on granting reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC