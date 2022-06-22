English
    People will be given choice whether they want subsidised electricity or not, says Arivind Kejriwal

    Interacting with people at Lodhi Colony in his New Delhi Assembly constituency at 'Jansamvad' programme, the chief minister said subsidies on electricity will continue.

    PTI
    June 22, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File image)

    Power consumers in Delhi will be given a choice whether they want a subsidy on electricity or not, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

    The consumers will be given a form to fill up and those who ask for subsidy will get free power supply and those who opt out will not get it, he added.

    Last month, Kejriwal had announced that his government will provide a power subsidy to those consumers only who demand it, from October 1.

    A change has been brought about on the request of the people. From October 1, those consumers who voluntarily want to give up the subsidy can do so if they feel that they are capable of paying the bills, he said.

    "We will upload a notice and everyone has to respond to that by informing us if they want the subsidy or not. If they want, the subsidy will continue and those who don't want subsidy, their subsidy shall end," Kejriwal said.

    The Delhi government provides 100 percent subsidy to consumers using up to 200 units per month of electricity. Those having monthly consumption of 201-400 units are given up to Rs 800 as subsidy.

    Kejriwal also said that to solve the problem of local faults in power supply, he has ordered for replacement of all wires and transformers in Lodhi Colony.

    He also asked people to give a missed call on 9013585858 number of the Delhi government if they wanted to practice yoga for free under a trained instructor.

    The chief Minister, during Jansamvad, enquired about the well-being of the locals and listened to their problems one by one. The concerned department officials present there also took note of the problems being raised by the people.
