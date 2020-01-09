App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 10:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

People rising above their personal political choices and supporting AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP's national convenor exuded confidence that people would vote for his party in large numbers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in this election people are thinking about the future of Delhi and their family by rising above their personal political choices and supporting the Aam Aadmi Party.

The AAP's national convenor exuded confidence that people would vote for his party in large numbers.

"Something amazing is happening in Delhi. In this election, people are thinking about the future of Delhi and their family by rising above their personal political choices. During elections divisive politics is seen but who could have thought it could unite people too," he tweeted, tagging a post in which a woman expresses how her father who is a BJP supporter is backing AAP.

Close

In another tweet, Kejriwal said, "This time, BJP and Congress voters will vote for the broom (AAP's election symbol) in Delhi elections on a very large scale. Five years of AAP work won the hearts of the people."

related news

Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 10:32 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #Citizenship Act protest #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.