App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

People of Karnataka have accepted development policies over BJP's 'jumlas' : Congress on civic poll results

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, while thanking the people of the state, said that they have once against reposed their faith in the Congress.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress said that the people of Karnataka have accepted the development policies of the Congress-JD(S) government in the state and have rejected the 'jumlas' (rhetoric) of the BJP, after the party emerged as the single largest in the local body polls.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, while thanking the people of the state, said that they have once against reposed their faith in the Congress.

"People of Karnataka have once again reposed their faith in Congress by making it the No.1 party in Urban Local Bodies.

"People have accepted development policies of Congress+JDS Govt & have rejected Jumlas of BJP. Many thanks to every @INCKarnataka worker!," he tweeted.

According to the state election commission, the Congress has secured 966 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 910 seats in the elections held on Saturday. The Janata Dal (Secular) has won 373 seats.

Results for 2,628 seats out of 2,709 have been declared so far.

Both the Congress and the JD(S) contested the polls separately despite being partners in the state government, but they have already declared that they would tie up post-election in urban bodies.

JD(S) leader Danish Ali termed the poll result as a defeat of the BJP, noting that the civic elections were held in 104 urban assembly constituencies, out of which the BJP had won 69 in the state elections held in May .
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 09:01 pm

tags #Congress #India #Karnataka #Politics #Randeep Surjewala

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.