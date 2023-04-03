People need to remain vigilant against new COVID strain: Official

The new COVID variant poses less risk and is unlikely to result in increase in hospitalisations but people need to remain vigilant, according to a top Union Health Ministry official.

"New strains keep coming after mutation..this is a new variant which has come..this would not lead to increase in hospitalisations so there is low risk associated with it," the top official said on Monday.

The strain has been isolated in the laboratory and a study has also been done on it, he added.

"But even then there is a need to remain vigilant," the official said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Further, he noted that the current surge in the COVID cases could be attributed to the spread of the XBB 1.16 variant in the country. India recorded a single-day jump of 3,641 fresh COVID-19 cases as the active caseload rose to 20,219, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The toll has risen to 5,30,892 with 11 deaths -- three from Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan -- recorded in a 24-hour span. The toll also includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.12 while the weekly positivity was pegged at 2.45 per cent. The total tally of COVID cases stood at 4.47 crore (4,47,26,246).

