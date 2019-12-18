App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

People need alternative to BJP which stays in India: Sharad Pawar

Responding to a query of reporters on whether an anti-BJP coalition is in the making at the national level, Pawar said, "There are some indications that anti-BJP sentiments are on the rise in some parts of the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on December 18 said that the country needs an alternative to the ruling BJP which "stays in the country".

Responding to a query of reporters on whether an anti-BJP coalition is in the making at the national level, Pawar said, "There are some indications that anti-BJP sentiments are on the rise in some parts of the country.

"People need an alternative for such change, and such alternative has to be staying in the country," he said in an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Close

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he had met South Korea Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon during a visit to the country.

related news

His visit to South Korea came amid protests over the amended citizenship law in India.

Referring to Opposition leaders meeting President Ram Nath Kovind in protest against the new citizenship law, Pawar said, "It looks like non-BJP parties are coming together on some common issues".

He further said that some more time was needed for such parties to form a more "organised structure" to counter the ruling government.

When asked about the growing opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Pawar said, "It was expected that the unrest would remain confined to certain states".

He said that contrary to the BJP's expectation that the new law will be welcomed in certain states, it is being opposed in the party-ruled Assam as well.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel said, "It is impractical if a state were to implement the NRC (National Register of Citizens) and keep people in detention centres. How many people can be placed in such detention centres and for how long?"

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sharad Pawar

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.