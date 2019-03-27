App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

People must know about BJP's 'jumlebazi', Priyanka Gandhi tells Congress workers

Clad in a blue cotton sari, microphone in her hand, the Congress leader took centre stage among local leaders, taking feedback from them. The Amethi constituency has long remained a Congress stronghold.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Campaigning in her brother Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday asked party workers to reach out to the villages and expose what she called was the BJP's "jumlebazi" or empty rhetoric. Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived here via Lucknow to hold a dialogue with the booth level presidents as part of the party's 'humara booth, humara gaurav' campaign, remained closeted with representatives of Amethi for around two hours at the A H Inter College in Musafirkhana.

This marked the beginning of the second phase of her election campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

Clad in a blue cotton sari, microphone in her hand, the Congress leader took centre stage among local leaders, taking feedback from them. The Amethi constituency has long remained a Congress stronghold.

In the interactive session, Priyanka Gandhi told workers to reach out to villages in order to respond to the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'jumlebazi' and "expose the reality before the people".

related news

Party workers who attended the meeting, later said, Priyanka Gandhi patiently heard ways to effectively reach out to the party's booth level.

Till we take the failures of the government to the people, they will not come to know the reality of this government, she told workers.

The Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern districts said people and Amethi have suffered a lot because of demonetisation, stray cattle menace, stopping MNREGS and snatching of a food park and the Indian Institute of Information Technology.

She said it was during the Congress' rule the country achieved expertise in manufacturing matchboxes to missiles, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi was merely undertaking foreign trips even as farmers faced immense problems and were not even getting proper return for their produce.

She accused Modi of not fulfilling his "promise" of depositing Rs 15 lakh each into every Indian's account.

She said the Congress party does what it says, pointing out that farm loans were waived soon after the Rajasthan government was formed.

The Congress leader said her party had promised to give Rs 72,000 yearly to poor families and will show how the scheme works.

She assured the people that Amethi was like family and home for the Gandhis and that Rahul will contest the election from here.

Speaking on BJP nominee Smriti Irani being pitted against her brother, Priyanka Gandhi said the union minister comes to Amethi for "time pass" as she had nothing to do with the constituency whereas she herself had been coming here since childhood with her father.

Priyanka Gandhi, who had undertaken a river route to visit some riverine constituencies earlier this month, said on her visit to Varanasi she had found no development work had taken place and the people were very unhappy.

Priyanka Gandhi will be interacting with the booth level presidents of four more assembly constituencies holding a direct conversation with them and passing on vital inputs in preparation for the coming polls before taking a night halt at Rae Bareli where she will hold similar meetings tomorrow.

She is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Friday.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP Announces 3 More LS Candidates for Gujarat; Union Minister Among 3 ...

Facebook Mentions Kashmir as Separate Country in Blog, Corrects it

Does Mission Shakti Violate International Law or Is It Shielded by Rig ...

‘All The Nation’s a Stage!’ Amit Shah Fires Salvo at Rahul Gandh ...

BJP Supporters Top the List as Political Ad Spend on Facebook Rises to ...

I Don't Want to Comment on What a ‘Small Kid’ Said: Mamata on Rahu ...

Two Days After Pulling Away Hand, Pope Francis Allows Kissing His Ring

IPL 2019 | Batsmen Need Assess and Adapt to Conditions: de Villiers

IPL 2019 | Mumbai Need to Win and Get Some Momentum: De Kock

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Political ad spend on Facebook rises to over Rs 8 crore; BJP supporter ...

Actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Supreme Court bench examines validity of NCLT and NCLAT

Why WhatsApp won't trace origin of message

From April 1, shares can be transferred in demat form only, says Sebi

Wall Street opens flat as global growth worries persist

Oil prices slip as market eyes US inventories

Jet Airways shares continue upward march; close over 3% higher

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

In Uttarakhand's hills, BJP's nationalism strikes a chord; voters down ...

With A-SAT test, India takes leap in space defence: Mission Shakti can ...

Vivo V15 review: Big display, great selfies but not a great all-rounde ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

Badminton World Federation’s punishing schedule is taking toll on to ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

What Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox means for Hollywood an ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP at Kolkata: Nitish Rana slams fifty

NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalle ...

Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes rep ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is winning a lot of awards b ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sa ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.