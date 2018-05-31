App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

People missing 'educated PM' like Manmohan, says Kejriwal

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said people were missing an "educated prime minister" like Manmohan Singh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said people were missing an "educated prime minister" like Manmohan Singh. The former prime minister was the target of Kejriwal's anti-graft campaign during the 2013 Delhi Assembly polls and the Lok Sabha polls the following year.

"People missing an educated PM like Dr Manmohan Singh- PM should be educated. Its dawning on people now that the PM should be educated," Kejriwal tweeted, posting a Wall Street Journal article on the falling rupee.

Kejriwal and members of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have earlier, too, questioned Modi's academic credentials and the authenticity of his degree.

The chief minister also attacked the BJP for playing "dirty politics" over the water crisis in the national capital.

"BJP playing dirty politics with Delhiities war. Delhi was getting this water for 22 yrs. Suddenly, present BJP govt of Haryana drastically reduced this supply. Why? Pl don't make people suffer due to ur dirty politics," he said on Twitter.
First Published on May 31, 2018 03:10 pm

tags #Politics

