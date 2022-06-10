People lowering guard, vacation season behind spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi: Experts

Experts said people lowering their guard and vacation period are the main reasons behind the recent increase in coronavirus cases in the national capital. Delhi logged 622 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate rose to 3.17 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On June 1, the city had reported 368 cases with a positivity rate of 1.74 per cent. Within a span of 10 days, cases have crossed the 500-mark in terms of single-day infections. On Wednesday, the national capital had seen 564 infections in a single day, highest since May 15 when 613 cases were reported.

B L Sherwal, medical superintendent, RML Hospital said there is a need to keep a vigil, but one should not panic. "Everybody has lowered the guard so such spikes (of cases) will happen. Patients are recovering in three to four days, and are having fever, body ache or loose motions. The good thing is that there is no lung involvement and requirement of oxygen," he said.

The senior doctor added that only those who are very sick and advised by doctors are getting admitted to hospitals. S K Arora, medical director, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital attributed the increase in incidences of coronavirus infection to the vacation season.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

"This has become a common mild infection and such spurts will happen. Also, it is the vacation season and people are travelling from one state to another, and there will be such instances reported. But the only thing is that the infections are mild," he added. As of Thursday, 85 of 9,630 hospital beds were occupied. According to Delhi Corona mobile application, the number of hospital beds stood at 85 even on Friday, while 28 out of 2,218 ICU beds are occupied.