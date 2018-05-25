People in rural areas of Bihar to get Internet facility: Dy CM

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today said that people living in rural areas will be provided Internet facility in order to avail the benefits of welfare schemes of both the state and the Centre.

"People residing in rural areas will be provided Internet facility through 5,500 common service centres (CSCs) in the state," he said, while inaugurating a media workshop here.

BJP workers should propagate the schemes run by both state and Central governments on Facebook and Twitter and give the Opposition a "befitting reply", Sushil Modi said, exhorting workers to contact voters at the booth level through Whatsapp groups before the general election.

Stating that polytechnic colleges of the state would also get free Wi-Fi, he said that over 300 degree and post graduate institutions have been provided the facility at a cost of Rs 245 crore.

Sushil Modi, who also holds the finance and IT departments, urged students to make optimum utilisation of the Wi-Fi facility and said that of the 1.4 lakh registered students, only 17,000 are availing it.

Under Bharat Net, optical fibre has been laid out in 6,105 gram panchayats in the first phase, while the remaining (around 2,400 panchayats) would be covered by the end of December this year, the deputy CM said.

The CSCs have been set up in 1.80 lakh panchayats of the country, he said.