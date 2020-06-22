Madhya Pradesh residents with electricity bills of Rs 100 in April to pay Rs 50 in May, June and July

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 22 said due to the coronavirus lockdown, people in the state have reported fat electricity bills.

To provide relief, he said that those with bills to the tune of Rs 100 in April will only have to pay Rs 50 for May, June and July.

"This will benefit 56 lakh people and cost the state Rs 255 crore. The government will pay the electricity department," Chouhan said.

He added that those with electricity bills ranging from Rs 100-400 will only have to pay Rs 100 while those who have received bills of more than Rs 400 will have to pay only half the amount.