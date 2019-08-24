App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

People in Gujarat villages adopted by Arun Jaitley mourn his death

Jaitley, a three time Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, had adopted Karnali, Pipaliya, Vadia and Baglipura, all part of Karnali group panchayat, in December 2014.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

People of a group of villages in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara district on Saturday mourned the demise of BJP leader Arun Jaitley by downing shutters of shops and holding condolence meetings.

Jaitley, a three time Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, had adopted Karnali, Pipaliya, Vadia and Baglipura, all part of Karnali group panchayat, in December 2014 under the Centre's Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

Jaitley died at AIIMS in Delhi on August 24 afternoon after prolonged illness. He was 66.

Close

"People of Karnali and Pipaliya, Vadia and Baglipura expressed grief by closing shops and attending condolence meetings. Jaitley had rolled out a plan to modernise Karnali village, situated on the banks of Narmada river," Rajni Pandya, chief priest of a famous Lord Shiva temple here told PTI.

related news

"Jaitley helped develop various facilities in Karnali where lakhs of Lord Shiva devotees visit the Kuber Bhandari temple every year," Pandya said.

Jaitley had spent a day in his adopted village on June 1, 2015, and had also laid the foundation stone of a water tank and modern post office.

Among his plans for the village was construction of a bridge between Karnali and Chandod, located on the other side of the Narmada river, so that devotees could visit religious places without having to take a long road detour.

"We had been holding special prayers in the temple every day from August 10, soon after Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS. The puja continued till today," he said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 24, 2019 07:53 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #Gujarat #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.