Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

People, governments together attained victory over COVID-19, fight not over yet: Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking at the inauguration of a 450-bed Delhi government hospital in Burari via videoconferencing, he said in the last one month, coronavirus-related parameters have improved in the national capital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 25 said people of the city, his government and the Centre together have attained victory over COVID-19 but the fight is not over yet.

Speaking at the inauguration of a 450-bed Delhi government hospital in Burari via videoconferencing, he said in the last one month, coronavirus-related parameters have improved in the national capital.

"Two crore people of Delhi, Delhi government and the Centre together have attained victory over coronavirus but it would not be correct to say the fight is over," Kejriwal said.

He said in the past one month, the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone down, deaths have reduced, recovery rate has improved and positivity ratio has lowered.

With the inauguration of this hospital, the number of beds for coronavirus patients in the city will further increase, he added.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who recently recovered from COVID-19, inaugurated the hospital in Burari.

As of Friday, Delhi had 1,28,389 COVID-19 cases, while the toll due to the disease stood at 3,777. There were 13,681 active cases in the city.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 01:32 pm

