Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 11:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

People from Rahul's constituency come to Gujarat for work: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat is a "land of opportunity" which gives employment to people from across the country and people from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh are no exception, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Taking a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the issue of unemployment, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said even people from his Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh come to the state for work.

Gujarat is a "land of opportunity" which gives employment to people from across the country and people from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh are no exception, he said.

"Gujarat is a land of opportunity. Apart from locals, large number of people from other states are working here. It shows that ample number of employment opportunities are available in Gujarat," said Rupani.

He was speaking at a function organised to hand over appointment letters to youths as part of an 'employment fair' organised in the Sarthana area of Surat city.

"Even people from Rahul Gandhi's Amethi seat (in Uttar Pradesh) come to Gujarat for work. Despite that, you question us about employment scenario (in the state)," said Rupani, who completed one year in office this week.

As many as one lakh youths were given employment in various government services during the last one year, claimed the chief minister.

Notably, Gandhi had taken up the issue of unemployment in a big way during his campaigning in Gujarat ahead of the last year's assembly polls.

The Congress chief had accused the BJP government of failing to provide jobs to youths.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 10:59 pm

tags #India #Politics #Vijay Rupani

