People flock to buy alcohol amid 'corona curfew' after liquor shops open in Noida
Long queues of buyers were seen outside the shops, mostly without following the social distancing norm.
May 11, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST
As per the direction, the liquor shops will be opened from 10 am to 7 pm in Noida. (Image: ANI)
People flocked to buy alcohol in Uttar Pradesh’ Noida as liquor shops opened on May 11 amid the ongoing restrictions imposed to prevent the transmission of novel coronavirus infection.
The sales of liquor were earlier prohibited in UP during the partial ‘corona curfew’ that has been extended till May 17 due to an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.
However, liquor shops in several parts of the state were allowed to open from May 11, reported News18. The bar and model shop will continue to have restrictions, it said.
After the permission of the excise department, such outlets were opened in Agra, Noida and Hapur districts on the day.
As per the direction, the liquor shops will be opened from 10 am to 7 pm. As the shops opened, a huge crowd of people gathered to buy the alcohol. Long queues of buyers were seen outside the shops, mostly without following the social distancing norm.
The development comes a day after the Liquor Welfare Association in UP wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking permission to open alcohol shops.
In the letter, the association said that there was a revenue loss of around Rs 100 crore daily due to the coronavirus-enforced closure, said the report.
The association also said that there was no mention of the closure of liquor shops in the guideline of the ‘corona curfew’ in the state, as per the report.
The UP government has left the decision to open liquor shops in districts on respective district magistrates. The DM may allow the excise department to open outlets depending upon the COVID-19 situation of the district, it said.