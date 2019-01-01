App
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

People expect Modi govt to build Ram temple within its tenure: RSS

The RSS also described Modi's comments as a "positive step" towards the temple construction.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The RSS said people expect the Modi government to fulfil its promise of building the Ram temple within its tenure as the BJP was elected to power in 2014 for committing to all possible efforts to do so.

The reaction from the Hindutva organisation's joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabole came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said any government action on the temple construction can happen only after judicial process is over.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Ram temple case on January 4, even as Hindutva organisations, including the RSS and its affiliates, as also the BJP ally Shiv Sena, have been pitching for an ordinance to pave the way for an early construction.

"Under the leadership of Modi, the BJP in its 2014 election manifesto had promised to make all possible efforts within the ambit of the Constitution to build the Ram temple. People of India gave the BJP a majority, trusting their promise," the RSS tweeted.

People of India expect the government to fulfil the promise within its tenure, it added.

The government's term will end in May.

In an interview broadcast on various TV channels, Modi said, "Let the judicial process take its own course. Don't weigh it in political terms. Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever be our responsibility as government, we are ready to make all efforts."

The prime minister was asked about demands for an ordinance.

The RSS also described Modi's comments as a "positive step" towards the temple construction.

It recalled that the prime minister's remarks are in line with the 1989 BJP resolution passed in its Palampur convention, in which the party had committed itself to building the temple in Ayodhya with either consultation among different stake-holders or by bringing an enabling legislation.

In a dig, Shiv Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Raut wondered if law is bigger than Lord Ram for Modi.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 10:11 pm

