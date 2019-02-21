App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

People below age 20 or above 50 more susceptible to fake news: Report

The expert interviews conducted for the survey also suggested that political parties are leveraging the pace of digital content production.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

People below the age of 20 or those above the age of 50 are most susceptible to be swayed by fake news, said a report released by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Factly.

The report -- Countering Misinformation (Fake News) in India, surveyed 891 respondents, including structured interviews of 30 people from technology and internet service domain, government officials, law enforcement agencies and fact checkers, among others.

According to the report, most people use social network platforms to connect with friends and families and most of them do not spread fake news with the wrong intent.

To a large extent, they do it with the intent of helping others by disseminating a piece of information.

On the other hand, there's only a small percentage of people who actually are in the business of spreading and sharing messages as part of propaganda.

According to the report it might be directly related to their bias, revenue generation and easy access to technology.

Many respondents also expressed a lack of trust over conventional media, which resulted in their faith in contents shared by common people over social media.

The expert interviews conducted for the survey also suggested that political parties are leveraging the pace of digital content production. Such parties are grooming an informal base that creates and spreads messages to suit their campaign agenda regardless of whether said messages are factually accurate.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #fake news #India #Internet and Mobile Association of India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.