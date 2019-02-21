People below age 20 or above 50 more susceptible to fake news: Report

People below the age of 20 or those above the age of 50 are most susceptible to be swayed by fake news, said a report released by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Factly.

The report -- Countering Misinformation (Fake News) in India, surveyed 891 respondents, including structured interviews of 30 people from technology and internet service domain, government officials, law enforcement agencies and fact checkers, among others.

According to the report, most people use social network platforms to connect with friends and families and most of them do not spread fake news with the wrong intent.

To a large extent, they do it with the intent of helping others by disseminating a piece of information.

On the other hand, there's only a small percentage of people who actually are in the business of spreading and sharing messages as part of propaganda.

According to the report it might be directly related to their bias, revenue generation and easy access to technology.

Many respondents also expressed a lack of trust over conventional media, which resulted in their faith in contents shared by common people over social media.

The expert interviews conducted for the survey also suggested that political parties are leveraging the pace of digital content production. Such parties are grooming an informal base that creates and spreads messages to suit their campaign agenda regardless of whether said messages are factually accurate.