People agitating despite rise in material pleasure: RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that everyone is unhappy in the society and constantly agitating notwithstanding "many-fold rise" in materialistic comforts and pleasures.

Delivering a lecture here in Gujarat, Bhagwat also said that even political parties who are not in power are also agitating.

"Inspite of increase in comforts and materialistic pleasures, everyone is unhappy and is staging agitations. Be it owner or servant, a party in opposition, the common man students, teachers, everyone is unhappy and dissatisfied," Bhagwat said.

The Sangh chief was speaking on the topic "Indias Role in the Present World Context".

"India has to give dharma' (wisdom), so that knowledge spreads but humans do not become robotic. We have always talked about global family but not global market," he said.