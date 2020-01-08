App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

People advised not to travel to Shimla, Manali as over 250 roads blocked in HP due to heavy snowfall

The tourists have been stranded for several hours in Shimla because the roads are snow-bound.

Authorities on January 8 advised people not to travel to popular tourist destinations Shimla and Manali as over 250 roads have been blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy snowfall. In a message posted on its Facebook page, the Shimla Police said all the roads leading towards the city are blocked.

It will be appropriate not to travel till the opening of the roads, Shimla SP Omapati Jamwal said.

The tourists have been stranded for several hours in Shimla because the roads are snow-bound.

Similarly, the Kullu Police said the lower areas of Manali have been blocked due to heavy snowfall.

The vehicles are not allowed beyond green tax barrier, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said.

The Kullu Police has requested the public not to take their vehicles towards Manali till further instructions.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, Shimla received 20 cm snowfall between 5.30 pm on Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Dalhousie in Chamba district received 35 cm snowfall, followed by Manali in Kullu district (22 cm), Kalpa in Kinnaur district (16 cm) and Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong (8 cm), the department said.

Kharapather witnessed 60 cm snowfall, Khadrala (33 cm), Gondola (18.5 cm), Theog (12 cm), Jubbal (7.5 cm) and Pooh (5 cm) during the period.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 04:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Himachal Pradesh #India #Weather

