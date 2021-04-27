Pentagon working on war footing to begin delivery of supplies to India within next few days

File image of PM Modi with Joe Biden, who was then the vice president in the Obama administration (Image: AFP)

The Pentagon is working on a war footing to begin delivery of essential medical supplies to India in the next few days, an official said here, noting that prominent among these include oxygen-related equipment, rapid testing kits, and personal protective gear.

"The department is also looking to begin making delivery of supplies within the next few days. We'll also provide transportation and logistics assistance to deliver these needed supplies as quickly as possible," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

Kirby said the United States deeply values its partnership with India. We are determined to help the people of India as they bravely combat this outbreak, he said.

Over the weekend, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he is working closely with other US agencies to rapidly deploy oxygen-related equipment, rapid testing kits, personal protective equipment, and other essential materials to Indian partners.

We are also in close communication with the government of India to ensure that we are providing India's frontline healthcare workers with any support we can offer within our authority, Kirby said.

In the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to coordinate with our allies and like-minded countries to ensure that our collective efforts are closely synchronised and poised to have the maximal impact in mitigating this crisis, he said.

We're also going to be coordinating with India directly about any other frontline medical needs that they might have, he said in response to a question.