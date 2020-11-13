Pension life certificate: Government launches doorstep service for submission of Jeevan Pramaan

In a big relief for pensioners, the government has launched a new doorstep service to enable them to submit pension life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan from their home. It is a chargeable service and will be available to all the central government pensioners across the country, said a statement issued by Personnel Ministry.

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) of Department of Posts & Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) have successfully launched the initiative of the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare: Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman, the Ministry said on November 12.

"In view of the current pandemic, it is a huge relief for pensioners to submit life certificates while staying at home," it said, adding that this facility will be in addition to other facilities such as withdrawal of money from a bank account at home.

The facility to submit life certificates online through Jeevan Pramaan portal was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2014.

IPPB is utilising its national network of over 1,36,000 access points in post offices and more than 1,89,000 postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks with smartphones and biometric devices to provide doorstep banking services, it said.

"As a result, a huge number of pensioners across the country shall be able to avail doorstep service through postman/ Gramin Dak Sevak, without visiting a bank branch or standing in a queue outside the bank branches," the statement said.

For more details on doorstep service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through IPPB, pensioners can visit ippbonline.com.

"The process to avail doorstep service of DLC through IPPB can be viewed @youtube(Pension DOPPW) and on the Facebook page of D/o Pension & Pensioners Welfare," the statement said.