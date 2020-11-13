PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pension life certificate: Government launches doorstep service for submission of Jeevan Pramaan

The service to submit pension life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan from your doorstep will be chargeable.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

In a big relief for pensioners, the government has launched a new doorstep service to enable them to submit pension life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan from their home. It is a chargeable service and will be available to all the central government pensioners across the country, said a statement issued by Personnel Ministry.

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) of Department of Posts & Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) have successfully launched the initiative of the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare: Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman, the Ministry said on November 12.

"In view of the current pandemic, it is a huge relief for pensioners to submit life certificates while staying at home," it said, adding that this facility will be in addition to other facilities such as withdrawal of money from a bank account at home.

Close

The facility to submit life certificates online through Jeevan Pramaan portal was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2014.

related news

IPPB is utilising its national network of over 1,36,000 access points in post offices and more than 1,89,000 postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks with smartphones and biometric devices to provide doorstep banking services, it said.

"As a result, a huge number of pensioners across the country shall be able to avail doorstep service through postman/ Gramin Dak Sevak, without visiting a bank branch or standing in a queue outside the bank branches," the statement said.

For more details on doorstep service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through IPPB, pensioners can visit ippbonline.com.

"The process to avail doorstep service of DLC through IPPB can be viewed @youtube(Pension DOPPW) and on the Facebook page of D/o Pension & Pensioners Welfare," the statement said.
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #Digital Life Certificate #India #India Post Payments Bank #Jeevan Pramaan portal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.