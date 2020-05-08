App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 05:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pending Class 10, 12 CBSE exams to be held from July 1 to 15: HRD Ministry

"The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15," Pokhriyal said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Pending CBSE class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will now be conducted from July 1 to 15, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce a detailed schedule of the exams later in the evening.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 8, 2020 05:35 pm

