Pema Khandu urges Amit Shah to create separate IAS cadre for Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on February 20 pleaded with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to work out modalities for creation of separate Indian Administrative Service cadre for the state to ensure its speedy development.

At present, civil service officers working in the state are from the AGMUT cadre - a common cadre for Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories.

Addressing a Statehood Day programme here in presence of Shah, Khandu pointed out that despite 33 years of statehood, Arunachal Pradesh is deprived of having its own cadre of civil services officers.

"We want a dedicated team of administrative officers. It will help the state realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a New India," Khandu said.

The chief minister said posting of non-permanent IAS and IPS officers at higher bureaucracy in the state causes institutional memory loss that slows down the pace of development.

Institutional memory is the collective knowledge and experience of a group.

"The state government has time and again placed demands before the Centre for creating a separate cadre of IAS and IPS officers for Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu said.