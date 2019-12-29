App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 29, 2019 10:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pejawar Math head Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math in Udupi in Karnataka died on December 29 after a brief illness, math sources said.

One of prominent religious leaders of South India, the 88-year old swamiji was admitted to a hospital at Manipal a few days ago for breathing difficulty and his end came on Sunday morning, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a tweet.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of the seer, who was the 33rd swamiji in the lineage of the Pejawar Math heads.

First Published on Dec 29, 2019 10:41 am

tags #India

