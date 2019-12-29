Pejawar Math head Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away

Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math in Udupi in Karnataka died on December 29 after a brief illness, math sources said.

One of prominent religious leaders of South India, the 88-year old swamiji was admitted to a hospital at Manipal a few days ago for breathing difficulty and his end came on Sunday morning, they said.



Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ReVDvcUD6F

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a tweet.