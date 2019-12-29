Pejawar Math head Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a tweet.
Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math in Udupi in Karnataka died on December 29 after a brief illness, math sources said.
One of prominent religious leaders of South India, the 88-year old swamiji was admitted to a hospital at Manipal a few days ago for breathing difficulty and his end came on Sunday morning, they said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a tweet.
Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ReVDvcUD6F
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2019