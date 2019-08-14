App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pehlu Khan lynching case: Rajasthan Court acquits all six accused for want of evidence

The trial in the lynching case had concluded on August 7 and more than 40 witnesses, including Khan’s two sons who were with him on the day of the incident, have deposed in the case so far.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Pic: Irshad Khan, 24, holds a picture of his late father Pehlu, 55, in Jaisinghpur, Rajasthan, June 2, 2017. Irshad survived an attack by cow vigilantes when transporting cattle which left his father dead and friends badly beaten. (Reuters)
The Alwar Court in Rajasthan on August 14 acquitted all the six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case, reportedly for want of evidence.

The local court did not admit the video of the incident as evidence, CNN News18 has reported.

55-year-old Pehlu Khan, and his companions, were brutally beaten by self-styled cow vigilantes in Alwar in 2017 on the accusation of cow smuggling; Khan had succumbed to his injuries two days later, the incident causing nationwide outrage.

The trial in the lynching case had concluded on August 7 and more than 40 witnesses, including Khan’s two sons who were with him on the day of the incident, have deposed in the case so far.

There are nine accused in the case, including three minors. Fate of the six accused — Vipin Yadav, Kalu Ram, Dayanand, Ravindra Kumar, Yogesh Kumar, and Bheem Rathi — was decided on August 14, while the three minor accused are facing charges in a juvenile court.

 In 2017, the CID-Crime Branch of Rajasthan Police had given a clean chit to all the six named by Pehlu Khan in his statement. The move has resulted in widespread criticism of the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in Rajasthan.

The case has seen many ups and downs with the Rajasthan police filing a chargesheet against Pehlu Khan and his two sons under the bovine act, and then retracting it, requesting permission from courts to reinvestigate the case.

 

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #cow vigilante groups #cow vigilantism #India #mob lynching #Pehlu Khan #Rajasthan

