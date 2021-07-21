Pegasus Project | Phone numbers of Naga leaders including Atem Vashum on list of potential surveillance targets

Representative image

Several leaders of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-Isak Muivah), including Atem Vashum, were added to a list of numbers believed to be generated by an Indian client of an Israeli spyware company 'Pegasus', The Wire reported on July 21.

Other NSCN-Isak Muivah leaders included in the list found on a leaked database of targets are Apam Muivah, Anthony Shimray and Phunthing Shimrang. Also, Kitovi Zhimomi, a key Naga civil society leader, was also on the list.

The Naga leaders were targeted for surveillance less than two years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed a 'historic' agreement for peace with NSCN-Isak Muivah.

The NSCN (I-M) has been in talks with the Centre to flesh out the details of a final settlement of the August 2015 framework agreement -- intended to resolve the six-decade-old Naga insurgency. It had announced a ceasefire in 1997.

Though the report claims that convenor of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) N. Kitovi Zhimomi was a possible candidate for surveillance towards the end of 2017, the NSO Group has disputed the authenticity of the list.

According to the report, Th. Muivah's successor Atem Vashum attracted interest in mid-2017 as a potential target for surveillance by a client of the Israel-based NSO group. Following this, Muivah’s nephew Apam Muivah was added to the list and their phone numbers were kept under surveillance, says the website citing leaked data.

In the leaked records in late 2017, two phone numbers of commander-in-chief of the Naga Army of NSCN (I-M) -- Anthony Ningkhang Shimray -- also appeared on the surveillance list that was leaked. Apart from these, the phone numbers of the former commander-in-chief of the NSCN (I-M)’s Naga Army Phunthing Shimrang, and NNPG convener N. Kitovi Zhimomi appear towards the first half of 2019.

The timing of alleged surveillance on the Naga leaders' phone numbers by the client of the Israel-based NSO group dates back to mid-2017.

While Anthony Shimray's phone numbers appear on the list at the end of 2017, NNPG convenor N. Kitovi Zhimomi appears on the list in mid-2019.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was also reportedly a potential surveillance target. The phone numbers of as many as 300 prominent leaders, journalists and activists were also found on a leaked database of targets for snooping.