Peacekeeping missions should not exist in perpetuity: India to UN

PTI
Feb 22, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

More than 2,60,000 Indians have worn the 'Blue Helmet’ in 49 missions across the world. As of now, India has more than 6,000 peacekeepers deployed in nine out of 12 missions.

Observing that the security landscape of the UN peacekeeping missions today is more complex, violent and riskier, India has told the United Nations that such missions should not exist in perpetuity.

Exit strategies should be part of the plans from the very beginning, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj told the UN General Assembly’s Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations on Tuesday.

"India believes that UN peacekeeping missions should not exist in perpetuity. Exit strategies should be part of the mission planning process from inception,” Kamboj said at the UN headquarters in New York.

Maintaining redundant missions for political expediency diverts essential resources from other crucial missions, she said, asserting, "It is high time we reviewed the need for continuing such missions.” India has been at the forefront of UN peacekeeping missions for seven decades now.