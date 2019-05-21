App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Peacebuilding activities should align with national priorities: India at UN

Speaking at the General Assembly on Monday, India's Deputy Permanent Representative Nagaraj Naidu said "This would ensure that gains are long-term and prevent any relapse."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India has emphasised that peacebuilding activities will give sustainable results only if they align with a nation's priorities and its leaders and institutions are involved in the implementation.

Speaking at the General Assembly on Monday, India's Deputy Permanent Representative Nagaraj Naidu said "This would ensure that gains are long-term and prevent any relapse."

"India believes that the efforts undertaken by the PBC (Peacebuilding Commission) in various countries and regions will result in sustainable outcomes if national ownership is strictly followed," India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu said.

Naidu said the peacebuilding activities should align with the national priorities and implemented with the involvement of the country's leadership and national institutions.

related news

He emphasised that today's conflicts are increasingly intra-state, involving non-state actors and international terror networks.

"The complex and interlinked nature of conflicts have much wider implications across countries. We, therefore, have a collective interest in building and sustaining peace," he said.

India recognises and welcomes the importance of expanding cooperation with regional organisations in peacebuilding efforts, Naidu said adding that India also supports the advisory, flexible and convening role of the PBC in its interactions with its parent bodies - the General Assembly, Security Council and the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), with the objective of pursuing a coherent and integrated approach to building and sustaining peace.

The Peacebuilding Fund (PBF), during last one year, supported projects worth USD 183 million in 40 countries.

Naidu pointed out that the high donor contributions to the fund in the last two years is a clear sign of confidence in the contribution of the UN to peacebuilding.

Underscoring the "important" role of women and youth in peacebuilding and in its decision-making, Naidu said India commends the fund for exceeding its own record of previous years by allocating 40 per cent of funds in support of gender equality and women's empowerment during 2018.

"Skill development and employment generation for youth plays a significant role in building and sustaining peace," he said.

Naidu further said that there is a clear recognition of the importance of a sustainable and inclusive economic growth and political processes in preventing conflict as well as undertaking effective peacebuilding efforts.

"India continues to expand its development partnership efforts with fellow developing countries to assist in their developmental priorities," he said adding that as a member of the Peacebuilding Commission since its inception, India looks forward to playing a constructive role in pursuing the objectives of achieving peace and prosperity for our peoples.

The Peacebuilding Commission looks forward to a review of its work in 2020 by the General Assembly and the Security Council as an opportunity to take stock of progress made and to explore ways to strengthen the UN efforts in forging sustainable peace in places where conflict once reigned, the General Assembly heard during the debate as it took up the Secretary-General's annual reports on the Commission and the Peacebuilding Fund.

The Assembly, acting without a vote, adopted a draft resolution contained in a report of its Special Political and Decolonisation Committee (Fourth Committee) entitled "Comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects."

Through the draft resolution, the Assembly took note of the report of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations. It also decided that the Special Committee shall continue its efforts for a comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations, review the implementation of its previous proposals and consider any new proposals as a way to enhance the Organisation's capacity to fulfil its responsibilities in that field.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 10:58 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid, Tahir, Chahal and Other Spinners Who Can ...

Rupee Edges 6 Paise Higher Against USD Ahead of Election Outcome

Home Ministry Asks States & UTs to Remain Alert Ahead of Vote Counting ...

IIMC Admit Card 2019 For Entrance Examination Released at iimc.nic.in. ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP, SP Vying for Nishad

Sri Lanka Further Extends Emergency a Month after Easter Sunday Suicid ...

British Open: Joshna Chinappa Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

HOS Result 2019: HBSE Declares Haryana Open School Class 10th, 12th R ...

IAF Successfully Tests Aerial Version of Supersonic BrahMos Cruise Mis ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.