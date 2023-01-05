 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Peace, tranquillity along border essential for development ties with China: India

PTI
Jan 05, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST

The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came at a media briefing when asked about new Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang's remarks that both sides are willing to ease the situation in context of the border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India on Thursday asserted that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are essential for overall development of bilateral relationship with China.

"You are aware of India's long-standing position - that ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the development of our relationship," Bagchi said.

"So too is the observance of bilateral agreements and refraining from unilateral attempts to change the status quo of the boundary," he added.

In an op-ed article in a US-based magazine days before he became the foreign minister, Qin wrote: "As to the border issues between China and India, the status quo is that both sides are willing to ease the situation and jointly protect peace along their borders." India and China are locked in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 31 months. The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June, 2020.

India has been maintaining that the relationship cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border area.