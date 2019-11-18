App
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

PDP MPs hold protest in Parliament against scrapping of special status to Jammu & Kashmir

Holding placards against the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, the two MPs urged the government to "respect" the special status of the region.

PDP Rajya Sabha members Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway held a protest inside the Parliament premises on Monday against scrapping of special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Holding placards against the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, the two MPs urged the government to "respect" the special status of the region.

"Bring back normalcy in Kashmir. UT status not acceptable," one of the placards read while another said "detentions are no solution".

The government on August 5 had revoked the special status granted to the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

During the last session of the Parliament when the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken, the two MPs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had protested and even attempted to tear the Constitution - for which they were reprimanded by the Speaker.

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti continues to remain under house arrest since the August 5 decision of the Centre.

First Published on Nov 18, 2019 11:59 am

tags #Article 370 #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Parliament #PDP #Politics

