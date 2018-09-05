App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

PDP hopeful that Governor will call all-party meet on holding ULB polls in J&K

Mehbooba Mufti said the PDP was hopeful that such a meeting would be called and her party would share its opinion with other parties in order to build a consensus on the issue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image Source: Government of Odisha/wikimedia Commons
Image Source: Government of Odisha/wikimedia Commons

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it was hopeful that Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik will convene an all-party meeting on holding of urban local body and panchayat elections in the state.

"(When) in government I had called an all party meeting to discuss ULB/Panchayat elections and majority of the parties had opposed holding of elections at that time. We expected that the governor too would have called an All Party meet where everyone would put forward their view point," PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a series of tweets.

She said the PDP was hopeful that such a meeting would be called and her party would share its opinion with other parties in order to build a consensus on the issue.

We are still hopeful about that meet and would share our opinion with all the parties so that a consensus is built, she added.

related news

Mehbooba Mufti's tweets came a little over an hour after PDP's arch rival National Conference announced it will not participate in these elections in view of the prevailing situation in the valley caused by the legal challenge to Article 35-A of the Constitution.

The PDP also tweeted that the Centre's plea in the apex court to link Article 35-A with panchayat and local body polls was a "disastrous" idea.

"The central government's plea in Supreme Court to link decision on 35A with panchayat and urban bodies elections, was a disastrous idea, which has further alienated the people and complicated the situation on ground," she said.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 07:50 pm

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Politics

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.