PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti released after 14 months of detention

Former Chief Minister of united Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and People Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has been released from detention nearly after 14 months, said senior government spokesperson Rohit Kansal on October 13.



Ms. Mehbooba Mufti being released @dipr

— Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) October 13, 2020

Informing about the latest development, Kansal took to Twitter and wrote, "Ms. Mehbooba Mufti being released @dipr"

Following the confirmation from Kansal, Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija -- who used to manage her social media profile -- thanked the supporters.



I’m pleased to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty & was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba.

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 13, 2020

Soon after the announcement of Mufti release spread, National Conference vice president and former CM of J&K state Omar Abdullah congratulated her.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)