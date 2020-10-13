172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pdp-chief-mehbooba-mufti-released-after-14-months-of-detention-5959441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 09:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti released after 14 months of detention

Soon after the announcement of Mufti release spread, National Conference vice president and former CM of J&K state Omar Abdullah congratulated her.

Moneycontrol News

Former Chief Minister of united Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and People Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has been released from detention nearly after 14 months, said senior government spokesperson Rohit Kansal on October 13.

Informing about the latest development, Kansal took to Twitter and wrote, "Ms. Mehbooba Mufti being released @dipr"

Following the confirmation from Kansal, Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija -- who used to manage her social media profile -- thanked the supporters.

Soon after the announcement of Mufti release spread, National Conference vice president and former CM of J&K state Omar Abdullah congratulated her.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 09:40 pm

tags #Jammu and Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #PDP

