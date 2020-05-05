App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paytm launches Rs 100 crore loyalty scheme for kirana stores to cover up merchant charges

Paytm said that as part of the new loyalty programme, all merchant partners will be eligible to earn reward points for accepting payments from Paytm Wallet, Rupay Cards, and all UPI based payment apps.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Digital payment firm Paytm on Tuesday announced a Rs 100 crore loyalty programme for grocery stores to cover up losses faced by merchants from transaction charges.

Businesses are now required to pay 1 percent merchant discount rate for transferring payment received on Paytm wallet to their bank account.

Paytm said it has set aside Rs 100 crores, which would be invested in giving access to financial services and various marketing tools to encourage kirana stores to accelerate the growth of digital payments through Paytm all-in-one QR during coronavirus pandemic.

"The banks charge us a fee to load the wallet and we will be returning this 1 percent MDR by doubling the benefits for their business which includes various financial and business services that they use on our platform," Paytm senior vice president Saurabh Sharma said.

"The collected points can be redeemed for a voucher instantly or for purchasing exciting merchandise from the Paytm for Business app, such as sound-box, EDC, etc. There is no limit on the reward points that can be earned by a merchant and will directly depend upon the total number of transactions done through the Paytm all-in-One QR," the statement said.

First Published on May 5, 2020 04:25 pm

#Business #coronavirus #India #kirana stores #PayTm

