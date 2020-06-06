App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paytm reaches out to state govts on contactless food ordering at restaurants

In April, Paytm had said it has developed a 'contactless in-store ordering' solution - 'Scan to Order' - to help restaurants and eateries minimise physical contacts for menu, billing and cash transactions after these businesses open after the lockdown.

PTI

Digital payments major Paytm on Saturday said it has approached 10 state governments to promote contactless food ordering and payments, and to make these a part of the standard operating procedures for re-opening dine-in restaurants and takeaway joints.

"With the government further easing lockdown norms and opening malls, restaurants in non-contaminated zones, the company is having advanced discussions with multiple state governments urging them to make contactless QR-based food ordering part of the standard operating procedure for opening food establishments," Paytm said in a statement.

It added that it has reached out to 10 state governments and plans to approach all states over the next few days.

related news

The company had earlier stated that it aimed to onboard over one lakh restaurants for the solution in phase one.

Paytm said it has already partnered thousands of restaurants for the solution, but did not provide exact details.

"We strongly believe that our contactless food ordering solution would not only help establishments get back to business but also save lives as the core idea of this innovative product is based on maintaining social distancing and dining out the smarter safer way," Paytm Vice President Nikhil Saigal said.

Paytm has developed a QR code that is displayed at partner restaurants that users can scan from the Paytm app to browse the menu and place orders. This, it said, will avoid the need to touch the menu card that could be unsanitised and also minimises interaction with the servers.

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 08:29 pm

#Business #coronavirus #India #Nikhil Saigal #PayTm #restaurants

