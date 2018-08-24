App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paytm Money to offer MF investment products at no fee to customers

The investment and wealth management platform, which is slated for launch in the next two weeks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Paytm Money, a subsidiary of digital payments major Paytm, today said it will offer mutual fund investment products at zero fee to its customers.

The investment and wealth management platform, which is slated for launch in the next two weeks, has seen huge consumer interest with more than 7.5 lakh people registering for early access, Paytm said in a statement.

Paytm Money will offer mutual fund schemes in direct plans that come with lower expense ratios, it added.

"We are aiming to make investing simple, transparent and accessible for all. We believe that the mutual fund industry will grow from current 20 million investors to over 50 million investors in the next five years," Paytm Money Whole time Director Pravin Jadhav said.

Offering users the best possible investment product at zero fee will help accelerate this growth, he added. In January, Paytm had announced that it will set up 'Paytm Money' to build investment and wealth management products for its users.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 08:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #PayTm #Paytm Money #Pravin Jadhav

