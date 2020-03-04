Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus: Company statement

A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on March 4.

The company said the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus.

"One of our colleagues based out of Gurgaon office who recently returned from Italy post a vacation has sadly been tested positive for Coronavirus. He is receiving appropriate treatment and we are extending complete support to his family," a company spokesperson said.

"As a precautionary measure, we have suggested his team members to get health tests done immediately. We have also advised all our colleagues to work from home for a couple of days while we get our offices sanitized. However, there will not be any impact on our daily operations and Paytm services will continue as usual," the spokesperson added.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that there are 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India. These include a 45-year-old man from Delhi, six relatives from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, infected by the Delhi patient; a 26-year-old man in Hyderabad, Telangana and 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver.

The first three patients from Kerala, who were Indian students in Wuhan, China, have recovered.

(With inputs from PTI).