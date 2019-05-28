App
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Payal Tadvi suicide: Protests break out in Mumbai after gynaecologist kills self over caste discrimination

Payal was from the Adivasi Tadvi Bhil community, which is a Scheduled Tribe. She was working as a second-year resident at BYL Nair Hospital

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Payal Tadvi/Facebook
Image: Payal Tadvi/Facebook
Payal Tadvi, a 26-year-old gynaecologist at BYL Nair Hospital, committed suicide on May 22 in Mumbai. Earlier that day, she had apparently performed two surgeries and spoken to her mother on the phone.

Payal, belonging to an oppressed Muslim caste, decided to end her life after months of being harassed by her colleagues, who also used to hurl casteist slurs at her.

She had even told her mother, Abida Tadvi, that she was being harassed by three “upper caste” women doctors. They allegedly went to the toilet and wiped their feet on Payal’s bed, hurled casteist slurs at her, mocked at her for being a tribal in their WhatsApp groups and even threatened to not allow her in operation theatres or perform deliveries, according to the FIR.

Payal was from the Adivasi Tadvi Bhil community, which is a Scheduled Tribe. She was a trained and practising gynaecologist, and was working as a second-year resident at BYL Nair Hospital.

Reactions

Payal’s mother has demanded government intervention in the case, with her husband Dr Salman telling the media, “The police are not taking any action. It is possible that Payal was murdered by the three women doctors.”

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) – India’s top doctor’s body – has said there is “no caste discrimination” in the profession of medicine, The Wire has reported.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the matter and has demanded a response from BYL Nair hospital on the action taken to implement the anti-ragging law.

Meanwhile, the three doctors accused of driving Payal to end her life have, in a letter written to the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), demanded a fair probe in the case.

"This is not the way to do an investigation through police force and media pressure, without hearing our side," the three doctors said in the letter.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and other Dalit and tribal organisations held protests in front of BYL Nair hospital, demanding justice for Payal. Her mother Abida was also seen with the protesters.

BHIM Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has also jumped into the case, demanding ‘justice for Payal’, and saying he would visit Maharashtra if needed.

The incident brings back sore memories of Rohith Vemula, PhD student of Hyderabad University, who had ended his life, submitting to caste-based discrimination on the university campus.

Action Taken (So Far)

MARD has suspended the three doctors on the basis of “credible evidence”.

On the basis of the FIR, the accused have also been booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of) Atrocities Act, along with the Anti-ragging Act, the IT Act and Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the India Penal Code.

Mumbai Police has arrested one of the three accused – Dr Bhakti Mehare.

Meanwhile, the National Commission of Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the case.

‘Death of Merit’

The FIR also points out that the accused weren’t convinced of her merit.

A couple of months ago, the hashtag ‘#DeathOfMerit’ was trending on social media. It was apparently being promulgating by upper caste doctors, who claimed that the reservation policy for minorities in the medical field was leading to production of poor-quality doctors.

They were even against ‘management quota’, where seats were being ‘sold’ at exorbitant prices to affluent students. These doctors claimed that even if they scored poorly in the entrance exam, they got through to medical school only because they could afford it.
First Published on May 28, 2019 07:49 pm

tags #casteism #Indian Medical Association #Maharashtra #Rohith Vemula #SC/ST Act #suicide

