Patronage of Hyderabad Metro Rail touches 20 million

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited on Tuesday announced that the patronage of Hyderabad Metro Rail has touched 20 million (passengers).

LTMRHLManaging Director & Chief Executive Officer K V B Reddy thanked Hyderabadis for welcoming and embracing Hyderabad Metro Rail services in an "overwhelming" manner.

"We have touched this number earlier than expected with only the NagoleAmeerpetMiyapur operational stretch, and we are sure that these numbers will increase manifold with the inauguration of AmeerpetLB Nagar stretch," he said in a statement.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a 30 km stretch between Miyapur-Ameerpet-Nagole out of the 72-km long elevated metro project.

There are 24 Metro Rail stations in the operational 30 km stretch. The concessionaire L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited is building the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) project across three corridors.

According to Reddy, the last and first mile connectivity measures have significantly improved and there are many options available once one (passenger) deboards the train to reach the destination. "

Our endeavour is to consistently improve passenger services. We have recently introduced free water facility for the passengers and also free of cost restrooms usage at all Metro stations.

Soon passengers more new facilities will be introduced," he added.